Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) shot up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.08 and last traded at $22.96. 851,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 774,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.72 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $23,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $109,915.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,220 shares in the company, valued at $913,106.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,080,180 shares of company stock valued at $25,181,982. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 303.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

