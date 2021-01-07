Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.
NASDAQ DGII opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78. Digi International has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $20.12.
In other Digi International news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $1,358,754.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,581.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 42,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $730,417.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,293 shares of company stock worth $3,046,501 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Digi International by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Digi International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Digi International
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
