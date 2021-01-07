Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

NASDAQ DGII opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78. Digi International has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $20.12.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Digi International news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $1,358,754.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,581.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 42,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $730,417.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,293 shares of company stock worth $3,046,501 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Digi International by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Digi International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

