Digital Fantasy Sports Hits Market Capitalization of $139,196.00 (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. During the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00040212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.17 or 0.00288744 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00028199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.78 or 0.02664233 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012746 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

