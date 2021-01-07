Digital Gold 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $953,512.00 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Digital Gold has a total market capitalization of $894,364.41 and approximately $953,512.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Gold token can now be bought for about $66.10 or 0.00168005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00025272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00110716 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.27 or 0.00448036 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.83 or 0.00225789 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00056181 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,531 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage . Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.