Digital Insurance Token Trading 5.4% Higher This Week (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $969,815.50 and approximately $1,028.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.53 or 0.00374996 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 167.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

