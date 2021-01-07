Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) were up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.62 and last traded at $51.57. Approximately 2,265,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,833,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.09.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APPS shares. BidaskClub lowered Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.91, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,121,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,609,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,939,000 after purchasing an additional 366,822 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 285,148 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

