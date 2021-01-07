Digitex Futures (DGTX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.53 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00108066 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.69 or 0.00440604 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.59 or 0.00243024 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00051228 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures’ genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.