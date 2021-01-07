Digitex Futures Price Hits $0.0295 on Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00025957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00114128 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.35 or 0.00473528 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00232968 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00055680 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures’ launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

