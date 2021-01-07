Digitex Token (DGTX) Market Cap Achieves $10.91 Million

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, Digitex Token has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. Digitex Token has a market capitalization of $10.91 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Token token can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00040212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.17 or 0.00288744 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00028199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.78 or 0.02664233 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012746 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

Digitex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.