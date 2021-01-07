DigixDAO (DGD) Price Hits $235.69 on Exchanges

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $30.50 million and $114,421.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $235.69 or 0.00597858 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded 66% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.00293025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00030170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,073.26 or 0.02722507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012758 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 129,396 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

