Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU) Trading Up 5.1%

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU)’s stock price were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.42 and last traded at $48.42. Approximately 206,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 195,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU) by 104.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

