Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Share Price Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.76

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and traded as low as $17.13. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares shares last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 6,101,984 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 6,610.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 10,400.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 50,131 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,722,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 227.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.