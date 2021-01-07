Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) shot up 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.52 and last traded at $80.79. 134,207 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 99,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.62.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

