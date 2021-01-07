Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3 (NYSEARCA:MEXX) Shares Up 9.2%

Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3 (NYSEARCA:MEXX)’s stock price shot up 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.09 and last traded at $72.06. 27,090 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 23,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.98.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.12.

