Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Stock Price Up 23.7%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)’s stock price traded up 23.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $156.22 and last traded at $152.00. 594,299 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 435,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.91.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.76% of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

