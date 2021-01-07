Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Down 5.3%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.67. 31,760,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 40,584,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 103,794.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 51,897 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $4,791,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 167.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 48,456 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.