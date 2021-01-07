Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.59

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.59 and last traded at $77.79, with a volume of 170990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.66.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

