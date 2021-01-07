Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) Shares Down 7.6%

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) traded down 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.56 and last traded at $20.97. 3,466,610 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 3,193,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares stock. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.48% of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

