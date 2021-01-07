Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Discovery in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Discovery’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DISCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

DISCA opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $34.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 71.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Discovery during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Discovery by 22.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

