DMarket (DMT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.79 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One DMarket token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular exchanges. DMarket has a market capitalization of $11.95 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DMarket has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00043617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.26 or 0.00321030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,094.51 or 0.02850709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00013034 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

