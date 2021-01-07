Doctors Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $170.00 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Doctors Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001966 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $170.00 million and approximately $94,086.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00015280 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000102 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin

Doctors Coin Token Trading

Doctors Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

