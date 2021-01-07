DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Trading 6.8% Higher

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s stock price was up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $239.79 and last traded at $239.03. Approximately 4,081,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,548,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.85.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.37.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total transaction of $1,309,582.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock worth $8,044,821. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

