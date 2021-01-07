Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reaches $0.0099 on Top Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $526.15 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 113.2% higher against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.16 or 0.00439852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000172 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 127,845,096,713 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.