Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Sets New 12-Month High at $97.78

Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.78 and last traded at $97.19, with a volume of 369405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.19.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $58,151.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 341,542 shares of company stock worth $29,295,829. 38.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,095,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $719,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

