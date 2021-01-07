Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $114.74

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.74 and last traded at $114.71, with a volume of 105378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.97.

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.76.

The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.05.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Dollar Tree by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

