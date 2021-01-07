Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) (LON:DOM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $332.35

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) (LON:DOM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $332.35 and traded as high as $337.80. Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) shares last traded at $330.80, with a volume of 624,154 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 326.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 332.35.

In related news, insider Natalia Barsegiyan bought 20,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30) per share, with a total value of £65,800 ($85,968.12).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

