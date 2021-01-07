Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.19

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.19 and traded as low as $11.90. Donegal Group shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 171 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $346.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $193.24 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donegal Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of Donegal Group worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGICB)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

