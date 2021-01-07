DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Up 9.1%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) shares shot up 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $154.64 and last traded at $152.77. 3,212,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 2,050,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.01.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DASH. DA Davidson lowered shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

DoorDash Company Profile (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.