Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.98% from the company’s previous close.

DEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $27.89 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $216.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 6.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 195,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

