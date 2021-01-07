Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.98% from the company’s previous close.
DEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.
Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $27.89 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 6.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 195,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
