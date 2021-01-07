Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Shares Up 6.6%

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD)’s stock price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 116,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 153,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Dover Motorsports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Dover Motorsports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $88.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dover Motorsports stock. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,145,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 3.15% of Dover Motorsports worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile (NYSE:DVD)

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

