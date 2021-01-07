Dragon Coins Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,054.00 (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 52.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $8.99 million and approximately $6,054.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 53.4% higher against the US dollar. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00041991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.96 or 0.00302359 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00031665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,115.42 or 0.02835108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012609 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

DRG is a token. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.