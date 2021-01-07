Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) Trading Up 8.7%

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)’s share price was up 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.97 and last traded at $12.77. Approximately 236,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 178,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

About Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.