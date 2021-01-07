DragonVein Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.61 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One DragonVein token can currently be bought for $0.0398 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 76.6% against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $6.10 million and $8.61 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,598.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $425.20 or 0.01101601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00038921 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.73 or 0.00185844 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000232 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DragonVein

DragonVein can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.