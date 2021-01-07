Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.79

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.79 and traded as high as $19.88. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 62,244 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on D.UN. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.50 to C$25.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.75 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.79.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

