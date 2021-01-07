DREP (DREP) Market Cap Reaches $20.39 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. One DREP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DREP has traded up 31.2% against the dollar. DREP has a total market cap of $20.39 million and approximately $861,935.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DREP Token Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 tokens. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

