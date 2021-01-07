DSLA Protocol Trading 31.6% Higher Over Last Week (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. One DSLA Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DSLA Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $409,364.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DSLA Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00043020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.99 or 0.00311110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00032061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,044.65 or 0.02754436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013215 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Token Profile

DSLA Protocol is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,226,597,545 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com . The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com

DSLA Protocol Token Trading

DSLA Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DSLA Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DSLA Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.