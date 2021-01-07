Dunxin Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Trading 7.2% Higher

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) shares traded up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.48. 497,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 213,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37.

About Dunxin Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF)

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunxin Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunxin Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.