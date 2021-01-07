Durango Resources Inc. (DGO.V) (CVE:DGO) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Durango Resources Inc. (DGO.V) (CVE:DGO)’s stock price traded down 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 276,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 199,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50.

Durango Resources Inc. (DGO.V) Company Profile (CVE:DGO)

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 14,000 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of QuÃ©bec, Canada.

