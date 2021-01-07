Dusk Network Market Capitalization Tops $16.73 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0571 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $16.73 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00038839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.54 or 0.00280276 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00029841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,042.23 or 0.02691289 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00012494 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,823,191 tokens. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.