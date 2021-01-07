DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Up 9.3%

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)’s share price was up 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.61 and last traded at $28.91. Approximately 12,337,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,891,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

Several analysts recently commented on DXC shares. BidaskClub raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.41.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 33.0% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,397,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,348,000 after buying an additional 1,337,960 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,902,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,507,000 after buying an additional 126,799 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 34.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,871,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,107,000 after buying an additional 984,581 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 16.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,841,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,574,000 after buying an additional 540,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 49.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,392,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,315,000 after buying an additional 1,130,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

