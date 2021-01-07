Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) PT Raised to $97.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its target price raised by research analysts at B. Riley from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dycom Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

DY traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,953. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.12 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $85.80.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $810.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.88 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $3,522,436.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 322,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 100.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at $8,047,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 28.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

