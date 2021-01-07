Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (DNG.TO) (TSE:DNG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.82

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (DNG.TO) (TSE:DNG) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and traded as high as $1.84. Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (DNG.TO) shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 41,536 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.95. The firm has a market cap of C$71.51 million and a P/E ratio of 20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (DNG.TO) (TSE:DNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$32.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (DNG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

In related news, Director Jean Martineau sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$36,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 790,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,445,784.18.

About Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (DNG.TO) (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, and precious metals deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tumipampa property covering an area of 8,432 hectares located in the province of Abancay, Peru.

