DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) Shares Down 0.3%

DynTek, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNE)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.70 and last traded at $17.70. 360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66.

About DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE)

DynTek, Inc provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for DynTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.