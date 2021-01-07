E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on EONGY shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on E.On in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised E.On from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. E.On has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Equities analysts expect that E.On will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

