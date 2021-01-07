Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 161.79 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $113,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,980.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $140,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $827,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,443,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after buying an additional 130,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

