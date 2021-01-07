Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Up 5.3%

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.59. 5,374,941 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 4,043,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative return on equity of 236.36% and a negative net margin of 58.72%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 237.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 605.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Kodak Software; Brand, Film and Imaging; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.

