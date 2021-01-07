Easyhotel (LON:EZH) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $76.00

Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.00 and traded as high as $76.00. Easyhotel shares last traded at $76.00, with a volume of 69,601 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.73 million and a PE ratio of -29.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.37.

Easyhotel Company Profile (LON:EZH)

easyHotel plc owns, develops, operates, and franchises hotels in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Owned properties and Franchising. The company operates its hotels under the easyHotel brand. As of December 18, 2018, it operated 10 owned hotels with 1,130 rooms; and 24 franchised hotels with 2,039 rooms.

