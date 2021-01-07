Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.34

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.34 and traded as high as $13.37. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 357,122 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

In other Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 131,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,651,115.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 807,735 shares of company stock valued at $10,346,375 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 499,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

