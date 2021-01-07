Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Trading 26.7% Higher

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) traded up 26.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.54 and last traded at $7.74. 30,606,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 21,152,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBON. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the third quarter worth about $110,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the third quarter worth about $369,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of Bitcoin mining machines and telecommunication products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides application-specific integrated circuit based Bitcoin mining machines; and Bitcoin mining machine accessories, as well as ancillary services to assist its customers operations.

