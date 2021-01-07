EBCoin (EBC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. EBCoin has a market cap of $962,696.58 and $4.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EBCoin has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00041157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.24 or 0.00290865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00030337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,039.28 or 0.02717555 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012941 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBC is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

